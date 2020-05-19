Article
Corporate Finance

Toys ‘R’ Us to close 180 US stores

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Toys ‘R’ US has announced that it will be closing “a number” of its US-based stores beginning February, with the global retailer having filed for bankruptcy protection across North America back in September.

According to Reuters, this number will stand to be about one fifth of the company’s total US stores, equating to approximately 180 retail outlets.

See also:

CEO David Brandon made the announcement in a note to the firm’s customers, providing an update on the company’s progress amidst its efforts to find a financial solution to its predicament through the restructuring of its operations.

“The reinvention of our brands requires that we make tough decisions about our priorities and focus,” Brandon said. “To that end and following a top-to-bottom assessment of our business, we have decided to close a number of our US stores. We also intend to convert a number of locations into co-branded Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us stores.”

Despite undergoing these changes, the company has confirmed that all of its other stores across North American and Europe will remain open for business.

In addition, it will aim to expand more readily online to compete in the growing ecommerce sphere, as well as offering both heavy discounts and a more attractive loyalty programme in an attempt to entice customers.

RetailbankruptcyToys 'R' UsFinancial restructure
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI