Verizon to rid its unlimited data plan

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Say goodbye to Verizon’s unlimited data plan and hello to more fees and charges. Verizon has announced that it plans to eliminate its unlimited smartphone data plan this summer. Verizon CFO Fran Shammo said the company will roll out new tiered pricing plans and get rid of the current $30-a-month unlimited option, according to announcement he made at the Reuters Global Technology Summit.

The move to the new pricing plan is really to discipline heavy data users to pay more for mobile data. Verizon hasn’t just yet announced its new pricing plans, but considering the company has similar options as AT&T, it may be a good benchmark to start off from. AT&T made the same exact move last year so it’s no surprise to many users that Verizon made the same attempt.

AT&T’s three smartphone data usage plans are as follows:

  • 200MB/month for $15
  • 2GB/month for $25
  • 4GB/month with Wi-Fi tethering for $45

If you’re a less heavy user, you may actually be saving yourself money with the potential new pricing plan. We can imagine this new move to change its unlimited data usage is an effort to start charging users utilizing their smartphone as a Wi-Fi hot spot. With so many customers opting for the iPhone 4 as their new choice for a cell phone, Verizon will be affecting many new users who may have never had to deal with data packages. We can imagine there will be an uproar when this information becomes part of the mainstream.

