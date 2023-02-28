After boom of Covid years, what do Zoom's 2022 results mean?

Zoom Video Communications' annual revenue for 2020 was US$623 million, an increase of 88.4% on 2019. In 2021, revenue stood at US$2.65 billion, representing a massive 325.8% increase.

Now, the Silicon Valley-based firm has published its results for Q4 and 2022 as a whole – and they wound up being better than expected.

Shares in Zoom up – but growth to slow again

Zoom revealed Monday (27 February) that its revenue for Q4, which ended 31 January, had reached US$1.12bn, up 4% year on year.

For the full fiscal year, revenue was US$4.39bn.

Enterprise revenue was US$636.1m in the fourth quarter and US$2.41bn for the year – year-on-year increases of 18% and 24% respectively. Earnings came in at US$1.22 per share

While Zoom's revenue for 2022 pales in comparison to the huge growth seen in 2020 and 2021, the results were better then expected and shares were up 8% in extended trading on Monday.

Analysts had anticipated Q4 revenue of US$1.1bn and earnings of 81 cents per share.