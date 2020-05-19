Amazon Business launches Business Prime Shipping service

Amazon’s B2B product platform, Amazon Business, has now launched its new Business Prime Shipping service across the US and Germany.

The business shipping will be similar to Amazon’s existing consumer Prime service by offering unlimited free two-day shipping on eligible items.

See also:

“Business Prime Shipping combines the wide selection of products available to Amazon Business customers, with the speed and convenience that customers have come to know and love from Amazon Prime,” said Greg Greeley, Vice President of Amazon Prime. “We are excited to introduce a shipping program designed to meet the needs of businesses and will continue to innovate on behalf of customers to make business purchasing even easier.”

Annual subscriptions for the Business Prime Shipping membership will cater to businesses of all sizes, starting at $499 for up to 10 users, $1,299 for up to 100 users, and $10,099 for over 100 users.

“Business Prime Shipping enables businesses with multiple users to further simplify their procurement procedures and increasingly rely on Amazon Business to deliver,” said Prentis Wilson, Vice President of Amazon Business. “Customers can now get unlimited fast delivery across their organization on a vast selection of products while maintaining increased visibility on their business purchases.”

The announcement has somewhat sent a shockwave through the industrial suppliers industry, with WW Grainger seeing a 4.7% drop in shares and Fastenal witnessing a 3.9% fall following the announcement.