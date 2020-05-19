Article
Amazon names Utah as the most entrepreneurial US state

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
A new study from leading US ecommerce firm Amazon has revealed the top 10 most entrepreneurial US states, with Utah topping the list.

The study looks at the US states with the most SMEs per capita selling on Amazon – a platform that see’s millions of enterprises selling goods across the world.

“More than 300,000 small and medium-sized businesses from across the U.S. that started selling on Amazon in 2017, and we’re working hard to help them all keep growing,” said Nicholas Denissen, Vice President of Amazon.

Utah is followed by California and New York, with Colorado, New Jersey, Washington, Florida, Delware, Massachusetts and Oregon rounding out the top 10 respectively.

“It is exciting to see Utah at the top of our list ahead other great entrepreneurial states like California and New York,” said Denissen.

“From incredible handmade artisans to small businesses inventing sustainable and eco-friendly products, there are thousands of Utah-based businesses demonstrating a tremendous entrepreneurial spirit — more per capita than in any other state.”

More than half of the items sold across Amazon come from SMEs, accounting for a significant proportion of the business done on the world’s largest ecommerce platform.

