Article
Digital Strategy

Amazon partners with GM, Volvo to launch new in-car delivery service

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Amazon has announced its latest movement within the delivery last mile market, partnering up with Volvo and General Motors (GM) to launch its new in-car delivery service.

The service will be available for Prime members who own Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and Volvo-branded cars, with Amazon able to deliver packages inside its customer’s parked vehicles at specific locations.

See also:

“Unlocking Amazon Key In-Car delivery for more than seven million Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac owners is another great example of how we are leveraging the embedded connectivity in our vehicles to provide our customers with services that make their ownership experience more valuable,” said Alan Batey, President, General Motors North America.

The announcement marks an expansion on the company’s existing in-home delivery service known as Amazon Key, utilizing an encrypted authentication process to allow keyless access when permission is provided.

Much like the option of in-home delivery, Prime users will need to download the Amazon Key app, then linking this with their connected car service account, such as GM OnStar or Volvo On Call, where after they will be provided the option of receiving goods through in-car delivery.

“Receiving a package securely and reliably in your car, without you having to be there, is something we think many people will appreciate,” said Atlif Rafiq, Chief Digital Officer at Volvo Cars. “This intersection between transportation and commerce could very well be the next wave of innovation, and we intend to be at the forefront.”

The launch of in-car Amazon Key is in line with the Amazon’s continuing efforts to offer innovative and industry leading ecommerce delivery solutions, following the company’s acquisition of smart doorbell manufacturer Ring for $1bn in February.

AmazonGeneral MotorsEcommerceVolvo
