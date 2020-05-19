Article
Digital Strategy

BlackBerry confirmed as a Leader for second year running in 2018 IDC EMM report

By sarahako ako
May 19, 2020
The Canadian mobile phone company, BlackBerry, has confirmed it has been recognised as a “Leader” for a consecutive year by the International Data Corporation in its latest assessment.

The assessment, which is titled IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Mobility Management Software 2018 Vendor Assessment, offers comprehensive analysis of worldwide enterprise mobility management (EMM) software providers.

The report has seen BlackBerry named as one of the six EMM vendors “Leaders” this year.

It is believed that the firm’s success is primarily because of its BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Access, BlackBerry Radar and BlackBerry QNX as well as its Network Operating System.

Billy Ho, EVP of Enterprise Products at BlackBerry, said: “Enterprise software is already complex. Scaling existing infrastructure with the addition of IoT devices that meet security requirements, fit within new and existing workflows, and comply with company and regulatory policy regimes is both extraordinarily hard and increasingly a requirement for global IT organizations.”

“What customers are now demanding and BlackBerry is uniquely positioned to offer is a highly secure platform that simplifies the task of managing billions of connected endpoints and makes it easier for authorized end users to access the value stored in all of the 'things' that comprise a modern enterprise.”

BlackBerry will present its software solutions at its 2018 BlackBerry Security Summits on 12 September in London and also on 4 October in New York City.

