Business Chief USA magazine - January issue now available!

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
The January 2018 of Business Chief USA magazine is now live!

The new year has brought with it a new look and even more original content for the magazine. This month, we feature an exclusive chat with the American CEO of BrewDog, Tanisha Robinson, about how Scotland has spread its legacy of craft beer to the United States, and what makes it so popular there.

We also look at the future of the Internet of Things and how it is set to impact 2018, as well as speaking to Indeed’s Senior Vice President and Global Head of HR, Paul Woolfe, about the company’s unique treatment of staff.

On top of all this, January contains a look at how the UN and World Bank’s ‘Roadmap For a Sustainable Financial System’ is likely to affect the future, and additionally, we discuss the venture capital resurgence occurring in Boston.

Plus, our first list of the year is the top 10 fastest-growing companies in the US.

Also featured this month are unique interview-based articles on Avery Dennison, BD, AGCO Corporation, AkzoNobel, NAES Corporation, Rubie’s Costume Design, and Pella Corporation.

Enjoy the magazine, and feel free to join in the conversation on Twitter: @BizReviewUSA

