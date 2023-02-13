Directors struggling with cybersecurity, finds Diligent

Another top challenge highlighted by directors was overseeing digital transformation and the implementation of new technologies (35%) – an interesting finding given 42% said digital transformation was a top priority for 2023/24.

Diligent's new report in collaboration with Corporate Board Member, entitled What Directors Think, provides insight into the aims and concerns of 300 corporate directors across the US.

Board responsibilities set to expand

Of the corporate directors surveyed, three-quarters (75%) said the roles and responsibilities of the board would continue expanding in scope over the next three to five years.

Diligent, a global leader in modern governance providing a variety of SaaS solutions, said this growing remit underscored the need for the right data and insights to better oversee risk.

Directors also expect the make-up of boards to change in order to better respond to these risks.

Twenty-three per cent said traditional board structures no longer aligned with today’s increasing risks and opportunities, while 25% revealed their next board member hire would need to fill a skills gap at the table.