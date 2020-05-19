Five Reasons To Blog More

The July edition of The Business Review Canada is now live!

By: John McMalcolm

It is relatively easy to set up a company blog, but it takes constant effort and discipline to make it deliver the results you want.

Updating your business blog regularly is an effective way to keep your customers interested in your brand and enhance the visibility of your company.

If you have not been blogging regularly, there are a number of reasons why you should start.

Improve Search Engine Rankings

Search engines favor websites that contain constantly-updated content.

If your company blog is well-written and updated regularly, it will achieve higher rankings on major search engines such as Google, Bing, Yahoo! and others. This will help make your business more visible to a larger number of people and drive more visitors to your website.

Maintain Customer Interest

The main purpose of having a blog is to communicate with your customers.

You can build a strong following for your business by providing useful information about your niche and products on your blog. If your blog posts are interesting enough, some of your customers will return to your website regularly to read your latest posts.

However, if your blog is not updated constantly, your visitors may occasionally find that there is nothing new to read, and they may look elsewhere for the information they need.

Enhance Social Media Marketing

Another advantage of blogging regularly is it gives you a steady flow of content to share on social media websites.

Social media marketing can help you reach out to numerous potential customers, but you need to share content constantly to get the most out of it.

Every time you post new content on social media websites, there is a chance that it will gain the attention and interest of some users, and even convert them into paying customers. It really pays to share more blog posts on social media.

Build and Maintain a Good Reputation

Your company blog reflects the personality and values of your company.

If your blog is updated regularly, it shows that your company is committed to providing the best experience for its customers.

On the other hand, if you do not post new content regularly, your customers may think that you are not concerned about keeping them coming back to your website.

Failure to keep your blog updated can be interpreted as a lack of commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Improve Your Blogging Skills

Practice makes perfect. If you blog on a consistent basis over a long period of time, you will gain more knowledge about your niche and develop a stronger voice. This will make your blog posts more engaging and convincing, which will in turn increase your readership and help you gain a reputation as an authority in your field.

Blogging more often can be beneficial to your business in many ways.

Although you need to invest a considerable amount of time to keep your blog updated regularly, the rewards will be well worth the effort.

About the author: John McMalcolm is a freelance writer who writes on a wide range of subjects, from blogging to payroll outsourcing.