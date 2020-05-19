Google+ Pages Added to All HootSuite Accounts

The long wait is over for social media managers everywhere as HootSuite finally announced the opening of its Google+ dashboard capabilities to all of its accounts—Free, Pro, and Enterprise.

Previously HootSuite had a limited number of accounts under its official launch partner trial that it gave to Enterprise clients but increasing demand and popularity led the company to ask for greater access from Google.

According to the press release, now all users will have access to “Google+’s page functionality with HootSuite’s advanced collaboration, measurement, engagement and security tool-set. [This] integration…allows brands to use HootSuite's business-focused functionality for circle management and publishing targeted messaging to circles.”

In order to add Google+ Pages to an account, log into HootSuite, access your profile from the side menu, then select + Add a Social Network under My Social Networks.

Read Related Content from the WDM Content Network

The Bright Side of Google+ for Your Business

HootSuite and HubSpot Enter Strategic Partnership

HootSuite Releases Teams Tool for Corporate Social Media

Read the latest issue of Business Review Canada!

Here are the capabilities offered by a Google+ Page:

Management Abilities

· Circle management in-dash allows the creation, editing, and removal of circles

· Add and remove people from circles

· See comments on posts and save to a stream

· Search public posts and save to a stream

Greater Engagement and Collaboration

· Post updates to public or select circles

· See public user activity

· Share saved search and comment streams with team members

· Assign messages to team members for follow-up

Security and Measurability

· Privacy features allows selection of posting publicly or to specific circles

· View users who +1, share, and comment

· Measure results with five Google+ analytic modules in-dash

· View growth—people who add you to circles

· View posts/day

· View aggregated comments/day

· View aggregated +1s/day

· View aggregated reshares/day