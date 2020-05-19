Like me, like me not

Insights from Carolyn Martin, founder of Social Media Demand.

Why do some social media users ‘like’ posts while others do not comment? The usability of each social media user varies dramatically (some users follow and like just about anything and some users keep their views private). If you are not getting a lot of interactions on your page, does that mean your campaigns are not successful? I’d like to put my neck out there on what I have seen contrary to all of the articles that have been published. My insights are based on my experience and measurable results.

Most ad agencies, social media agencies, and social media editors proclaim a measurement of success is highly weighed on the level of interaction. When you have a consumer-based service, it’s highly likely that this is a measurable and accurate assessment. But, businesses who are selling to other businesses will not have the same results in interactive media. This is contrary to every publication I have read. Ideally it would be great if businesses were communicating through this channel. I believe though interactive communication is less for a B2B as everyone is still listening, seeing, and engaging in that business’s brand. It’s the silent influence.

When it comes to owning a business, keeping on top of the social media sphere is not only critical, but necessary in order to stay above the rest. Sure, it can become overwhelming because of all of the social media platforms. Who wouldn’t get confused when trying to manage a Twitter, Facebook, Google+ LinkedIn, Blogger, Flickr, YouTube and so many other accounts? While you’re trying to stay in the green, control costs and manage overhead, there should be a group of individuals who should also be maintaining your social media campaigns.

Whatever the industry your company resides in, business owners and marketing managers are going about different ways to gain the attention of social media users. Be yourself, the brand you have built, with personality, and display your code of ethics for your business. So ask yourself, “If I gain 1-5 customers a year, is it worth it?” I say yes because this will most likely be the only traveled road for how people will make buying decisions in the future.