Microsoft Launches New Logo

Microsoft today revealed its new logo, updating its look for the first time in 25 years. Launched at a time in which Microsoft claims is the “perfect time for a change” the logo will featured on all upcoming new Microsoft products including Windows 8.

“You will see a common look and feel across these products providing a familiar and seamless experience on PCs, phones, tablets and TVs. This wave of new releases is not only a reimagining of our most popular products, but also represents a new era for Microsoft, so our logo should evolve to visually accentuate this new beginning,” said Jeff Hansen, General Manager, Brand Strategy, in an official statement.

As Microsoft is a brand that interacts a billion plus people daily through PC, gaming and other tech products, the company believes users' interaction constitute very important “brand impressions.” Thus the new logo was developed through inspiration from product design while utilizing the company’s heritage of brand values, fonts and colors.

“The logo has two components: the logotype and the symbol. For the logotype, we are using the Segoe font which is the same font we use in our products as well as our marketing communications. The symbol is important in a world of digital motion. The symbol’s squares of color are intended to express the company’s diverse portfolio of products,” said Hansen.

Microsoft will start using the logo immediately, already prominently displayed on Microsoft.com. Hansen explained that the company is excited about the new logo, but more importantly, that it was excited about its new era, ensuring the company’s focus on reimagining new products and how they help people and businesses globally.

