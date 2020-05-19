Online Marketing Summit coming to San Diego Feb. 7-11

The Online Marketing Summit (OMS) is coming to White Digital Media’s backyard and hitting Downtown San Diego February 7-11. The event started back in 2006 by Aaron Kahlow while he was running interactive agency, Business Online. “I saw a big gap in real education in online marketing with the how-to’s and best practices in social media,” Aaron Kahlow, Founder of Online Marketing Summit and CEO of Online Marketing Connect, says in an interview with our Editor. “There was a major need for education and I became frustrated with the lack of knowledge in search engine marketing, social marketing, email practices and analytics.”



OMS was created originally as an invite-only event to industry professionals and has now expanded to annual event showcasing the emerging CEOs and executives of today’s social media and online marketing powerhouses making waves in the industry.



This year, there will be a full-day dedicated to training those interested in learning from the best recruited instructors about search engine marketing, best practices, and email marketing in half- and full-day workshops. The Social Media Master’s day, produced by the Social Media Club, on Feb. 11 is a must-do and see and Brian Solis, blogger and author, kicks off the morning with a keynote speech on social media engagement.



“From Facebook marketing, leveraging Twitter, engagement, social media monitoring, and creating good conversations, we’re not just scratching the surface at the Social Media Master’s day,” Kahlow says.



Throughout the event, attendees will have the chance to listen to keynote speeches from executives from such companies as McDonald’s, Intel, Dell, Google AdWords, Cisco, SEOmoz, LinkedIn, Salesforce.com, Marketo, and so much more. “These top brands are attending to share their stories in the real world and what’s working and how they got from point A to point B,” he says.



The Online Marketing Summit also promoted a no-exhibitor-floor or vendor-distraction environment in order to get people in the same room and get to know each other, than getting pitched by sales. “With a pitch- and vendor-free environment, attendees can get on the same page and get great feedback, while also putting their guard down,” he says. “There’s a sense of community of sharing in a digital marketing space to help each other figure out the right methods to accomplish projects.”



For more information about the Online Marketing Summit Annual event, visit www.onlinemarketingsummit.com.











