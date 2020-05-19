Article
Digital Strategy

PayPal files lawsuit against Pandora for copying its logo

By Ben Cole
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

According to PayPal’s lawsuit, Pandora’s new logo, which was unveiled in October 2016, is too similar to PayPal’s brand.

PayPal claims that Pandora’s imitation of the logo is confusing users and is interfering with the payment app’s distinct branding.

The lawsuit states: "One critically important function of the PayPal Logo is to stand out on the crowded screens of customers' smartphones and tablets. Even the slightest delay in locating and using PayPal’s payments platform causes customers inconvenience, and degrades PayPal’s standing with customers and merchants."

The similarities have been called out on social media before the lawsuit, with several people claiming to have confused the two apps when trying to use them. Over twenty social posts are included in the lawsuit, in an attempt to build a stronger case against Pandora.

According to the lawsuit, PayPal tried to resolve the issue in a private meeting with Pandora. However, ‘Pandora did nothing’.

PayPal is asking for a jury trial and for the court to stop Pandora using the logo again in the future; in addition to damages and legal fees.

PayPallogoPandoralawsuit
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI