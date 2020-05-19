Cisco announced yesterday that its new software SocialMiner assists companies to find and proactively respond to customers and prospective leads who are communicating through public social media networks like Twitter and Facebook, or blogs. Forum posts, blogs and status updates from customers can all be managed in real time, alerting customers of conversations regarding their brand.



This software program would have been perfect for Quantas’ mid-air engine failure on a Sydney-bound flight today that caused quite the commotion in Twitterland. Just sayin’



The program not only monitors the social web to improve business knowledge, but also engages customers that require assistance and service. SocialMiner will become especially helpful and lucrative for business owners because they can quickly contact customers and qualifying leads to manage their brand and manage any issues that may arise in the customer service spectrum. With the millions of people chatting on Twitter and Facebook, it’s extremely vital that brands have access to these issues and can respond as necessary.



Customers see rapid response from businesses that are providing value-added engagement when and where consumers are seeking it. Additionally, consumers will see the benefit of enterprises engaging with them to provide service and information, rather than having to find information on their own through company web sites.



Cisco also announced Cisco Finesse, a web 2.0 collaboration desktop for customer care representatives that puts all the information they need in a single, modifiable cockpit enabling them to help callers faster, better, and with higher accuracy. This can help lower operational costs for businesses and increase the number of satisfied customers.



Cisco rounded out the announcements with the introduction of a new network-based rich media capture platform that supports the recording, playback, live streaming and storage of media, including audio and video, with rich recording metadata. This solution provides an efficient, cost-effective foundation for capturing, preserving, and mining conversations for business intelligence.













