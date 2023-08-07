The executive guide to a successful digital transition

Despite digital transformation (DT) being necessary to maintain a competitive edge, many businesses are slow to implement it.

A recent Forrester report found 70% of organisations either have a DT strategy or are currently working on one, but only 21% of companies believe they have finished their digital transformation. Interestingly, 87% of business leaders still believe that digital transformation will disrupt their industry.

With four out of five digital transitions reportedly failing to reach their goals, it’s understandable why these transformations strike fear into the hearts of many experienced executives.

Fear aside, undertaking DT is not only necessary in maintaining competitive advantage, but it ensures less disruption in the long term.

So says Kevin Kerridge, CEO of Hiscox USA, who has successfully launched DT for the leading specialty insurer in both the UK and US.

Kevin, who created Hiscox’s first direct online business in the UK and who has been instrumental in driving forward the firm’s ambition of becoming a leader provider of small business insurance in the US, first forayed into DT in the late 90s when dial-up-modems were a thing and before insurtech was a thing.

“My mandate was to take Hiscox UK digital to streamline the commercial insurance opportunities for businesses,” Kevin tells Business Chief.

“Fast forward to 2010, as Hiscox entered the US market, we discovered no commercial insurance company offered a digital platform to help companies purchase needed insurance.”

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and headquartered in Bermuda, Hiscox currently has over 3,000 staff across 34 offices in 14 countries.

“My mandate was to take Hiscox UK digital to streamline the commercial insurance opportunities for businesses,” Kevin tells Business Chief. “Fast forward to 2010, as Hiscox entered the US market, we discovered no commercial insurance company offered a digital platform to help companies purchase needed insurance.”



And the rest is history. Kevin launched the first business digital commercial insurance offering and Hiscox now has 600,000 policies on just its digital platform.



Kevin, who has secured numerous industry accolades, points to a few key tactics that are essential for delivering a successful digital transition.



Depending on the organisation, the commitment to digital transformation, and the team’s ability to overcome problems, DT can take anywhere from six months to six years. You will need to be flexible, regardless of the initial timeline established in the strategic plan, to allow your teams time to react and resolve issues.



The first step, he says, is to gather the right team.