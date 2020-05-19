Article
Digital Strategy

USA's edition of Business Chief - March issue now available!

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The April issue of the USA edition of Business Chief is now live!

In this month’s issue we catch up with ServiceNow CEO John Donahoe, as he looks at the challenges facing major cloud providers in a highly accelerated arena.

Businesses shouldn’t be afraid of AI adoption, as Founder of ServisBOT and CEO Cathal McGloin recognizes that we must embrace AI in better servicing customers, rather than fear it.

How can businesses and academic institutions work together to boost productivity? We called upon some of the industry’s leading players to find out the true value of these partnerships.

Helping major global brands manage customer relationships, Armadillo CRM looks at the value of retaining customers and how technology like AI and machine learning can help.

Our exclusive features this month include Brightstar and how the company is leveraging procurement power to deliver affordable communication worldwide.

Transporting food testing into the digital age, Merieux NutriSciences is ushering in a new era of innovation with state of the art food testing technologies.

We also explore how SUNY Downstate Medical Center is using digital transformation to emerge as one of the nation’s leading urban medical centers.

Enjoy the magazine, and join the conversation on Twitter: @Business_Chief.

business chiefServiceNowArmadillo CRM
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI