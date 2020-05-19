USA's edition of Business Chief - March issue now available!

The April issue of the USA edition of Business Chief is now live!

In this month’s issue we catch up with ServiceNow CEO John Donahoe, as he looks at the challenges facing major cloud providers in a highly accelerated arena.

Businesses shouldn’t be afraid of AI adoption, as Founder of ServisBOT and CEO Cathal McGloin recognizes that we must embrace AI in better servicing customers, rather than fear it.

How can businesses and academic institutions work together to boost productivity? We called upon some of the industry’s leading players to find out the true value of these partnerships.

Helping major global brands manage customer relationships, Armadillo CRM looks at the value of retaining customers and how technology like AI and machine learning can help.

Our exclusive features this month include Brightstar and how the company is leveraging procurement power to deliver affordable communication worldwide.

Transporting food testing into the digital age, Merieux NutriSciences is ushering in a new era of innovation with state of the art food testing technologies.

We also explore how SUNY Downstate Medical Center is using digital transformation to emerge as one of the nation’s leading urban medical centers.

Enjoy the magazine, and join the conversation on Twitter: @Business_Chief.