Wendy’s announced today its plans to introduce a new contemporary logo for the fast-food chain in March 2013. The new logo is a part of its overall comprehensive transformation strategy in which Wendy’s has implemented to contemporize the brand and improve its customer experience.

“We are improving the total customer experience, with bold restaurant designs, fresh product innovation, more engaging advertising and digital media advancements,” said Emil Brolick, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The transformation is already resonating with consumers and we’re building momentum, especially with our Image Activation restaurants that position our brand as ‘A Cut Above’ the competition. Today, we are unveiling the first Wendy’s brand logo change in nearly 30 years, and next March we will introduce it across all of our consumer touch points. This is a very exciting time for Wendy’s.”

The new contemporized logo will be introduced on all packaging, advertising, crew uniforms, restaurant signage, menuboards and websites. Designed by Tesser, a San Francisco-based design firm, Wendy’s has stated that the logo is an evolved design that incorporates iconic Wendy’s themes as well as a contemporary corporate identity.

“We want the most prominent symbol of our brand to reflect the transformation that’s currently under way,” said Craig Bahner, Chief Marketing Officer. “Our refreshed logo signals the innovation and fresh thinking taking place at Wendy’s, while reinforcing that we are staying true to our values as a distinct and beloved brand.”

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to see the latest issue of Business Review North America

Other initiatives in the comprehensive transformation of Wendy’s include the redesign of restaurant facade, a new advertising campaign that featured Wendy Thomas which has seen ad awareness success, menu innovations to include more fresh ingredients as well as fresh preparation and Wendy’s entrance into the digital marketing space including incorporating social media and a mobile nutrition app.