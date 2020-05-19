Article
Digital Strategy

Yahoo! Partners with Google for Online Advertising

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Yahoo! announced today its entrance into a global, non exclusive agreement with Google to display its targeted ads on a variety of Yahoo! properties through use of Google’s AdSense and Google’s AdMob services.

Yahoo! entered into this agreement from an effort of “doing everything we can to make the user experience inspiring and engaging.” This focus will be improved through its provision of relevant and well-targeted content through editorial and advertisement.

Google has been heralded as the leading provider of contextual advertising and thus, Yahoo! felt that this arrangement would benefit its users better. With their targeted content, Yahoo! believes users should experience relevant advertising to their interests, done through Google’s superior contextual advertising services.

“Say you’ve been shopping for boots. If you see an ad for boots, that’s instantly going to pique your attention more than an ad for, say, a car battery. That’s better for users. This is why contextual advertising is such a powerful tool,” said Yahoo! in an official statement.

Yahoo! believes this partnership with Google and the addition of its services to its current list of world-class contextual ads providers will expand the Yahoo! network, serving users with advertisements that will be more meaningful in their everyday browsing.

“For our users, there won’t be a noticeable difference in how or where ads appear. More options simply mean greater flexibility. We look forward to working with all of our contextual ads partners to ensure we’re delivering the right ad to the right user at the right time,” said Yahoo!

