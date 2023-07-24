Is your company prepared for the ageing workforce?

Move over Quiet Quitting, there's a new movement in town.

Quiet Returning – the return of retirees to the workplace, driven by a hot jobs market and rising inflation. While employers, battling skills deficits and workforce shortages, are desperate to hire.



This movement marks a complete reversal of the rise in early retirement witnessed during the pandemic, and is reflective of the long-term movement towards people working later in life.



According to US federal data, people ages 55 and older are the fastest-growing group in the workforce.



So much so that by 2030, more than 150 million workers will be aged over 55, Bain reveals in a new report – Better with Age: The Rising Importance of Older Workers.

This means that by 2031 employees aged 55 or over will likely make up more than a quarter of the workforce in the Group of Seven nations – US, UK, France, Germany, Canada, Italy, and Japan.

“Populations are ageing; work lives are lengthening. Fewer young people are entering the workforce, due partly to lower rates, partly to longer education,” Bain analysts say. “A long-term trend towards earlier retirement is slowly going into reverse.”

But are organisations ready for this? And crucially, are they ready to turn this sector of the workforce into a competitive advantage?

According to Bain, while a growing number of companies focus on recruiting, retaining, re-skilling and respecting the strengths of older workers, few actually recognise their changing needs and priorities, or invest in them. Something Bain believes is a missed opportunity.

“Despite the shift, it’s rare to see organisations put programmes in place to integrate older workers into their talent system,” Bain said. Among such programmes and policies – unbiased recruiting processes, benefits to appeal to employees all life stages, return-to-work programs, purposeful creation of mixed-age teams, lifelong learning opportunities and mentoring programs.

In a global employer survey from 2020, AARP founder fewer than 4% of firms were already committed to such programs, with a further 27% saying they were “very likely” to explore this path in the future.