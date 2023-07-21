Chief diversity officers: Why is tenure low, turnover high?

Devin points to small teams, silo mentality on DEI, lack of executive support or buy-in, limited connectivity, and pressures of the role as challenges – all of which leads to burnout.

While Devin herself enjoys a well-supported DEI team at FAPP both in the US and globally, she says most DEI teams are small, just one or two people. “From a bandwidth and sheer resource perspective, you just can’t get everything done, especially if you are looking to bring in a global perspective or push out global initiatives.”

More crucially, it is the positioning of the DEI discipline as a silo function without empowering connectivity that is a barrier to success and a reason why many CDOs feel unsupported and leave. Often, the DEI discipline is lumped into the HR discipline, which Devin says is a mistake.

“The biggest way to impact a CDO’s success is to help them to build their network. They need to be empowered to develop strong relationships with the different discipline C-suite leads – from the CEO to finance and marketing,” urges Devin.

“Organisations should make sure the DEI lead or team report to the central C-suite instead of locking them into the HR discipline. Without having the support, you are not going to be able to make the change.”

That Devin has direct access to both the CEO and the finance chief at FAPP is crucial in securing support and ensuring success, she says. Such connection means all leaders better understand how the DEI discipline works, why it’s important, and what is needed to succeed.

“A lot of what we do in the DEI discipline is long-tail and behind-the-scenes,” says Devin. “Beyond the sexy, interesting upfront panel discussions and the activations around Black History Month, it’s the stuff you don’t see that takes time, sometimes up to a year, to come to fruition – and this takes organisational buy-in and investment.”

Devin says she has had plenty of conversations with DEI practitioners who feel supported or are told they are supported by leadership but aren’t given the space or financial support to do the things they need to do – such as being able to partner with organisations to flesh out their recruitment pipeline, or to find new partners to expand their accessibility endeavours.

For DEI to be successful as a discipline, it needs to be embedded across the organisation and this is only possible if there is communication with and buy-in from C-suite leaders.

Connection to the C-Suite and even to clients important

As well as working with the HR team to understand FAPP’s people, processes, policies and protocols, Devin works alongside the finance team to understand how the company can better get a handle on things like supplier diversity.

“I work with our strategy and creative teams to understand how we can better infuse DEI considerations into the work from the very start rather than just force it at the end or get to the end of the campaign with a client and think, oh shoot, we missed the mark there.”

To have even greater impact company-wide, Devin also works directly with the account leaders, which means having tough conversations with clients, pushing back when they don’t want to diversify their creative or think outside the box.

Devin urges organisations to empower DEI leaders to have these conversations with clients and especially within the marketing industry. “We’re culture creators and makers, so empowering the DEI leads to have those frank conversations with clients can only help the direction in which brands move.”

Also, it creates more opportunity for the bottom line.

“You don’t know what you will unlock when you give the opportunity for a DEI practitioner to have a conversation with a client. There are equal opportunities for both the agencies and brands to improve in terms of profitability and brand recognition.”

Being connected to the C-suite and to the board also means a better understanding by leaders of how the DEI discipline works and why it’s important.

“A lot of what we do in the DEI discipline is long-tail and behind-the-scenes,” says Devin. “Beyond the sexy, interesting upfront panel discussions and the activations around Black History Month, it’s the stuff you don’t see that takes time, sometimes up to a year, to come to fruition – and this takes organisational investment.”

Emotional burnout and the sheer exhaustion of the role is a further reason for short tenure. Not just because teams are small, and workloads huge, but because of the nature of the role.

For Devin personally, it is exhausting because as well as trying to change institutional level policies, she is tasked with changing systemic ways of working in the organisation and also across the marketing and advertising industry – one that hasn’t historically been the most progressive, open. accepting or diverse.

“You are also dealing with real people who are navigating traumas,” she adds. And while she says there’s a lot of honour in the work, it’s also heavy and can be difficult sometimes to find time to recharge and fill your own cup when you’re always trying to pour into others and keep everyone baseline.”