10 of the best speakers at Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London saw international industry experts head to the UK for a two-day conference of keynotes, panel discussions and fireside chats.

Held at the impressive Queen Elizabeth II Centre overlooking the Palace of Westminster, home to the UK Government, more than 60 heavyweight speakers tackled the major issues of the day – from risk and resilience to the cost of living crisis.

Procurement and supply chain professionals have been dealing with unprecedented disruption and digital transformation for the last few years and while this has proved challenging, it has also been a time when these leaders have proved their worth.

Scott Birch, host of the main stage and Chief Content Officer at organisers BizClik (publisher of Business Chief), picks his top sessions from the event.