9 CEOs warning of an economic recession

Fears of a recession are growing among Chief Executives, while some business leaders believe it’s already arrived.

According to a new a survey from The Conference Board, the majority of CEOs (60%) believe their geographic region will enter a recession by the end of 2023, while 15% say that they believe their region has already entered recession.

This comes as inflation in the US hits a 40-year record high amid surging energy prices, supply chain challenges, and record-low U.S. consumer sentiment.

CEO confidence has declined sharply in the last quarter, as business leaders deal with The Conference Board Measure of CEO Confidence dropping from 57 in the first quarter of 2022 to 42 in the second.

And while President Joe Biden’s administration continues to downplay the possibility of a recession in the U.S., there remains an increasingly pessimistic outlook among business leaders.

Chief Executives of some of the world’s biggest companies across tech and finance, from Tesla’s Elon Musk to Wells Fargo’s Charles Scharf, and even Google’s Sundar Pichai, have made their feelings clear on what they think the economic future holds – though it might not be as bad as you think.

Here, nine US CEOs offer their predictions on a possible recession.

1 Charles Scharf

CEO, Wells Fargo

One of the first out of the doom-and-gloom blocks, in mid-May, during a Wall Street Journal live event, banking executive Charles Scharf said that it was going to “hard to avoid some kind of recession”, but that he didn’t believe it would be too serious. "The fact that everyone is so strong into this should hopefully provide a cushion such that whatever recession there is, if there is one, is short and not all that deep.”

2 Jamie Dimon

CEO, JP Morgan Chase

Just a few weeks later, at the end of May, JP Morgan ’s head honcho Jamie Dimon said he was preparing for economic turmoil and warned of a “hurricane is right out there down the road coming our way”. During a financial conference in New York, he told a roomful of analysts and investors that JPMorgan was bracing itself for the coming storm, with plans to be “very conservative with our balance sheet”, and that they should do the same.

3 Evan Spiegel

CEO, Snap