Acer Expands Customer Service in Canada

Today, Acer Canada announced in a press release that it is enlarging its commercial business unit in Canada. Acer has moved its support call centres to North American locations to have more direct access to Canadian customers, invested more money and resources into technical support, and has appointed Michael O’Beirne as a director to oversee Canada and North American product sales.

As the second most popular PC provider in Canada, according to statistics from Partner Research Corp, Acer Canada is looking to expand its resources and influence on the Canadian market.

This move will provide premier support for small and medium enterprise (SME) customers and their IT departments. These call centres, which are located in Windsor, ON and Temple, TX, include toll-free access to customer support in English and French for any customer who buys an Acer product. These customers will talk with technicians that are trained to troubleshoot and solve end-user problems quickly and efficiently.

Acer has also developed its programs for Authorized Service Providers (ASPs) to provide improved on-site support options for customers.

“Acer means business in every sense – and we’ve made the investments to positively impact our commercial customers – from our superior and professional technical and customer support as well as to our product enhancements ranging from design and development, software integration, and installation,” said Terry Tomecek, general manager, Acer Canada.

Michael O'Beirne has been appointed as the new senior director of commercial product management to oversee the commercial product management for both Canada and the US. O'Beirne has over 20 years of experience at Acer Canada having worked in various roles in sales, marketing, and management. He will also be managing a commercial product management team, new engineering resources, and a larger commercial sales team.

About Acer

Since its founding in 1976, Acer has achieved the goal of breaking the barriers between people and technology. Globally, Acer ranks No. 2 for notebook PCs.(2) A profitable and sustainable Channel Business Model is instrumental to the company's continuing growth, while its multi-brand approach integrates Acer, Gateway, Packard Bell, and eMachines brands in worldwide markets. Acer designs environmentally friendly products and has established a green supply chain through collaboration with suppliers. Acer is proud to be a Worldwide Partner of the Olympic Movement, including supporting the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games and London 2012 Olympic Games. The Acer Group employs 8,000 people worldwide. Revenues for 2010 reached US$19.9 billion. Visit www.acer-group.com for more information.

