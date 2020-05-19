Allied Taps WiredScore to Certify 122 Buildings in Canada

TORONTO (October 17, 2019) – WiredScore , the company that created Wired Certification, the only internationally recognized digital connectivity rating system for commercial real estate, announced today that it will certify 122 buildings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ”Allied” (TSX:AP.UN), a leading owner, manager and developer of distinctive urban workspace and network-dense urban data-centers in Canada’s major cities.

Allied’s adoption of Wired Certification is part of its commitment to providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban workspaces that are sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. It also underscores Allied’s commitment to aesthetics and technical design.

“With WiredScore, we’ll be able to provide our workspace users with clear and objective measurements of the digital connectivity across our large urban portfolio,” said Michael Emory, President and CEO of Allied. “In time, this will enable us to enhance the level of digital connectivity and ensure greater consistency within the buildings comprising our portfolio.”

WiredScore has been experiencing substantial growth since its inception in 2013. Just last month the company launched in Australia in partnership with Lendlease, a leading owner and developer that is certifying 14 buildings in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

WiredScore and Allied’s partnership illustrates the value and impact of strong digital connectivity in commercial office buildings as both a service for tenants and a safeguard against obsoletion. A 2018 survey by Radius Global and WiredScore found that fast, reliable internet ranks second only to location as the most in-demand amenity in office buildings today. 67 percent of leasing decision-makers in the survey said they would limit their office searches to Wired Certified buildings only, knowing they meet exacting standards for internet connectivity in terms of speed, reliability, and resiliency. This will only increase as the digital revolution continues.

Over 2,000 buildings and more than 500 million square feet of office space are now committed to Wired Certification, and five million people currently work in Wired Certified buildings across North America and Europe. Canadian owners have already registered 44.3 million square feet of office space to Wired Certification across Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and Halifax

“Allied is clearly committing to future-proofing its buildings – best-in-class internet connectivity will increasingly continue to be invaluable to the tenant experience as new and emerging technologies populate the workplace, and the industry anticipates 5G, tenant engagement applications, AI and more,” said Andrew Freitas, Head of WiredScore in Canada. “By taking a portfolio approach with WiredScore, Allied is positively impacting the working environments of many thousands of tenants across Canada.”

About Wired Certification

Wired Certification is the internationally recognized rating system that helps landlords design and promote their buildings' great digital connectivity to tenants. Over 5 million tenants in more than 2,000 buildings globally trust Wired Certification as the benchmark for internet that meets their needs. For more information on Wired Certification or to find Wired Certified buildings, visit: http://wiredscore.com/

About WiredScore

Wired Certification champions cutting-edge technology in commercial real estate by providing the only certification for rating the infrastructure, connectivity and technological capacity of commercial buildings. WiredScore launched Wired Certification in 2013 in partnership with Mayor Bloomberg and the City of New York; in October of 2017, an investment group led by Bessemer Venture Partners and Fifth Wall Ventures acquired the company’s majority share.

Since launch, more than 500MM square feet of commercial real estate in more than 2,000 buildings has been Wired Certified globally including buildings owned by premier landlords such as Blackstone, Brookfield, and Hines. International demand for the digital connectivity rating system has seen the company expand operations to the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Canada.

In an increasingly tech-driven economy, connectivity is fast becoming the most critical factor for tenants when selecting office space. The widely recognized Wired Certification seal is a trusted symbol that identifies buildings that have been independently certified to provide the best-in-class connectivity infrastructure that businesses require to thrive.

About Allied

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centers in Toronto that form Canada’s hub for global connectivity. Allied’s business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.