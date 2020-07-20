Amazon drives carbon reduction goals with new partnership

In a recent announcement made by Amazon, the company details The Climate Pledge’s latest partnership with We Mean Business to drive the adoption of carbon reduction goals.

Co founded by Amazon and Global Optimism The Climate Pledge is a commitment to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement 10 years early as well as achieve net-zero carbon by 2040.

“The science is clear. We must hold the temperature rise to 1.5°C. Thanks to the long-term vision of the IKEA Foundation, and the tireless work of the partners of the We Mean Business coalition, business is already taking bold action on climate,” commented María Mendiluce, CEO of the We Mean Business coalition.

As part of its efforts to achieve this commitment, Amazon has partnered with We Mean Business - a global non-profit coalition that works with businesses to accelerate the transition to a zero carbon economy.

The partnership aims to develop the world’s most comprehensive effort to drive the adoption of ambitious carbon emissions reduction goals within organisations. We Mean Business works with more than 1,200 companies and has a total market capitalisation of over US$24.8trn to drive business action and policy ambitions relating to climate change.

The partnership aims to:

Encourage companies to take a leadership role and accelerate goals to meet The Climate Pledge

Mobilise supply chains to take and scale-up measurable and direct action when it comes to climate change

Determine means for companies to credibly integrate nature based solutions within their strategies.

“Through The Climate Pledge, we will pick up the pace. With a commitment to collaboration and innovation, those at the head of the pack can reach net-zero emissions by 2040. To do that, we must accelerate supply chain action and develop a robust approach to Nature-Based Solutions in addition to deep decarbonization. We are delighted to be collaborating with Amazon, who have shown bold leadership and deep commitment to tackling the climate crisis,” added Mendiluce.

“The size and scale of the climate crisis demands that the business community joins forces and works together to invent, fund, and implement bold decarbonization programs to help protect the planet,” commented Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “No one company can solve this problem on its own. We look forward to working with the We Mean Business coalition to encourage businesses around the world to accelerate their commitments to tackle climate change.”

Via its partnership with the We Mean Business coalition, The Climate Pledge is establishing the largest effort to date to mobilise the private sector to reach net-zero carbon by 2040.

“Climate change is everybody’s business. I am delighted that a deeper and broader collaboration in The Climate Pledge will result from the partnership with the We Mean Business coalition,” said the former UN Climate Chief and co-founder of Global Optimism, Christiana Figueres.

“We are not in a position to meander on the path to decarbonization – science tells us time is not on our side. If we are going to build back better, companies of all sizes need to safeguard the economy against the disruptive and devastating impacts of the climate crisis, which damages all of us. Large corporations decarbonizing their operations and supporting small and medium businesses to follow them in a whole-economy approach makes sense.”

To find out more about the partnership between The Climate Pledge and the We Mean Business coalition, click here!

