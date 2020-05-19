Article
Leadership & Strategy

Amazon set to simplify cross-border payments in partnership with Western Union

By erptre fusion
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement specialist Western Union announced on 31 October that is has partnered with Amazon to launch a new payment option for international customers

The new payment method will enable international customers on Amazon.com to pay in their local currency for online purchases, removing a significant barrier to many customers’ access to the US site’s broader product selection.

“We’re leveraging our money movement platform to make it easier to shop global and pay local,” said Hikmet Ersek, president and CEO of Western Union, in the firm’s statement.

“By facilitating the complex foreign exchange and settlement process, we’re opening up more consumer choices and access to online shopping for tens of millions of potential new Amazon customers.”

See more:

 

Western Union’s statement did not elaborate on which countries and currencies would be eligible for this new payment method, nor did it offer a timeframe for the launch of this new payment option.

The statement notes Forrester Research’s estimate that 20% of ecommerce will be comprised of cross-border shopping by 2022, reaching a value of US$630bn.

Ever-present at the forefront of ecommerce developments, Amazon will certainly want to capitalize on this opportunity for increased revenue from overseas.

This partnership with Western Union is emblematic of the ubiquitous ecommerce giant’s determination to remain ahead of the curve.

AmazonPaymentWestern UnionAmazon.com
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI