Aquicore secures $5 million in Series A funding

Washington-based Aquicore, a leader in data collection and analytics for commercial real estate, has secured $5 million in Series A funding led by Kiddar Capital.

Aquicore offers owners and operators of commercial portfolios a flexible platform to deploy, collect, and analyze electricity, water, and gas data in real time. Its client portfolio includes big industry leaders such as Vornado, Under Armour, and Lincoln Property Company. Owners, managers, engineers, and sustainability teams rely on Aquicore's cloud-based platform and robust data visualization for the intelligence they need to operate efficiently. The funding from Kiddar Capital will aid Aquicore in achieving explosive sales growth.

Aquicore's Founder, Logan Soya, said of the partnership: "With this round of funding, we will bring even more ambitious innovations to market, strengthening our vision to connect the physical and global environmnets to our digital one more seamlessly than ever before.

"We are excited and proud to gain support from both Kiddar Capital and Navitas Capital. Kiddar Capital is an influential member of the real estate and construction industry, and Navitas is a seasoned investor in this space - the perfect springboard for Aquicore to expand in an impactful and deliberate way for our current and future customers."

Cheryl Foil, Kiddar's Principal of Technology and Venture Investments, added: "Logan Soya and Aquicore exemplify Kiddar's dedication to strategic investments in leaders in the sphere of technology and real estate. We were introduced through 1776 and have been impressed with their momentum since day one."

