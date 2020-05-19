Asset TV celebrates Twitter show success

Asset TV, global leader in financial and investment video learning, is continuing its live Twitter series.

The show was first live-streamed on the social media side on December 16, having been promoted to an audience of 230,000 investment professionals. On December 21, the second episode aired.

The 30-minute show, streamed from Asset’s New York City studio, involves discussions on the latest news within the financial world. It utilizes the platform by answering Twitter questions, and even offers an iPad Pro for the best enquiry.

Twitter used to require users to flow any video through Periscope, but after changing this, Asset took full advantage of the platform to promote and stream its product. It was the first Twitter user to premiere a show by using Twitter live video.

The first episode was a huge success, and included an interview with KellyAnne Conway, Donald Trump’s campaign manager, and a discussion of the Fed’s rate hike by Bob Doll, Nuveen’s Porfolio Manager and Chief Equity Strategist.

Gilliam Kemmerer, one of Asset TV’s presenters, said of the use of Twitter: “It’s excellent to interact with our viewers in this way. Asset TV has a new platform to share the thought leadership provided to us by some of the world’s top financiers.”

https://twitter.com/AssetTVUS

Read the January issue of Business Review USA & Canada here