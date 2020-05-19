Article
Best Western acquires 300 hotels and resorts with WorldHotels purchase

May 19, 2020
Global hotel chain Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced this week the successful purchase of industry-leading hospitality brand WorldHotels. The purchase will see Best Western take control of the WorldHotel brand, which represents approximately 300 hotels and resorts in premier vacation destinations around the world.

The purchase will be key to the reinforcement of Best Western’s portfolio in the upper upscale and luxury range, where the company has not traditionally operated. In exchange for aiding the company’s entrance into the upper luxury range of the hotel space, Best Western will support WorldHotels with its robust and scalable E-Commerce platform, strong partnerships, award-winning loyalty program, effective sales and marketing support, global distribution network, and powerful revenue engines.

"There is tremendous synergy between Best Western and WorldHotels. By joining forces in this new partnership, we will create competitive advantages for both companies," said David Kong, President and CEO of Best Western Hotels & Resorts. "I have the utmost respect for WorldHotels and believe in its vast potential."

In the past year, Best Western has added a total of 13 brands to its portfolio, and was named one of the world’s most innovative companies by Fast Company.

"Best Western is one of the largest, most respected and trusted hotel brands," said Geoff Andrew, CEO, WorldHotels. "As we join forces, the combined power of our brands sets the stage for a bright future for both Best Western and WorldHotels. Through its established senior leadership team and regional presence in each market, Best Western brings a new level of expertise that will undoubtedly help grow the WorldHotels brand in key markets."

