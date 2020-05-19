Bombardier confirms Danny Di Perna as the new Chief Operating Officer

The Canada-based aerospace and transportation company, Bombardier, has announced it has appointed Danny Di Perna as the firm’s new Chief Operating Officer.

Bombardier confirmed that Mr Di Perna will be responsible for engineering and procurement at the company’s aerospace wing and will begin the new role on 15 September.

Having had more than 30 years of aerospace and industrial experience, Mr Di Perna’s most recent position was as Vice President of Global Sourcing for GE Power.

Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Danny to the Bombardier leadership team.”

“He is an exceptional and engaging leader, with deep aerospace experience and a proven track record of success improving operational efficiency at leading industrial and aerospace companies.”

After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Concordia University, Mr Di Perna started his career at Pratt & Whitney Canada, holding positions with increased responsibility in the engineering, manufacturing and operations sectors.

“Driving operational excellence and delighting customers with the highest quality and performance is critical to Bombardier’s long-term success,” Mr Bellemare continued.

“With Danny’s appointment, and Laurent Troger’s recent appointment of Jim Vounassis as Chief Operating Officer at Bombardier Transportation, we now have the right operational leadership talent to ensure we deliver on our growth potential across the entire portfolio.”