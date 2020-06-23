Brink's Canada: a strategic partnership with Canopy Growth

Its Canadian subsidiary, Brink’s Canada, is currently in a multi-year agreement with Canopy Growth Corporation to provide logistics and cash management services for Canopy Growth’s domestic and international cannabis operations.

Headquartered in Smiths Falls, Ontario, Canopy Growth is a global leader in cannabis production, retailing and related services. As part of the agreement, Brink’s and Canopy Growth will develop a cross-selling programme that enables Brink’s to provide services to Canopy Growth’s affiliated growers and retail customers.

Upon the collaboration commencing in 2018, Doug Pertz, Brink’s president and CEO, commented: “The rapidly growing cannabis industry requires security solutions for its products as well as its cash, and Brink’s is uniquely positioned to provide these solutions. Our partnership with Canopy Growth, a leading producer and exporter of cannabis, diversifies our customer base and leverages BGS’ global network of secure logistics operations. We look forward to building a strong relationship with Canopy Growth as it grows throughout Canada and continues to enter new international markets.”

About Brink’s Global Services

Brink’s Global Services specialises in managing risk through safe, secure transportation and the handling of valuables from pickup to final delivery.

Brink’s and its affiliates serve customers in over 900 networked offices in over 110 countries worldwide. This integrated distribution network guarantees its customers to receive the highest level of security, service and accountability.

With its unsurpassed global footprint, Brink’s Global Services offers secure solutions to financial institutions, governments, mines, refineries, diamond and jewellery manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers and other businesses globally.

Offering armoured vehicle transportation, tractor trailers, air freight, ocean forwarding, couriers and armed messengers, Brink’s Global Services provides a range of services to meet specific risk management needs.

Read the Canopy Growth brochure here!