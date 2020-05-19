IBM has officially created the world’s fastest supercomputer. With Sequoia, the United States has taken the top spot for the first time since 2009. – InformationWeek

Bad news for fans of BlackBerry’s physical keyboard—the first BlackBerry to run Research In Motion’s new BlackBerry 10 software will only have a touch-screen. – Washington Post

Amazon is expanding its Appstore for Android to international markets. – ReadWriteMobile

J.C. Penney President Michael Francis left the company this week and the company’s stock immediately dropped upon his exit. – CNN

Former AT&T executive Alnoor Ebrahim pleaded guilty to sharing company secrets, including sales numbers for Apple’s iPhone, to traders who illegally bought shares using the information. Ebrahim was paid more than $180,000 to serve as a consultant in the insider trading ring. –Dallas Business Journal

San Francisco-based mobile security startup Bluebox has received $9.5 million in Series A funding. Investors include Sun Microsystems co-founder Andreas Bechtolsheim, Google board member Ram Shriram and former SPI Dynamics CEO Brian Cohen. – CIO

Barnes & Noble has announced that it will be refocusing its initiatives to the digital sphere and launching a new partnership with Microsoft. – MarketWatch

iRobot’s Roomba robotic vacuum cleaner has gone wireless. The new Roomba 790 has a wireless command center that allows users to control it no matter where they are in the house. –PCMag

FedEx says that slow economic growth will lead to decreased earnings over the next year. The company plans to make significant cost cuts and vows that its level of package shipments will not drop. – Associated Press

Sharp has unveiled the largest LED television available in the United States. With a price tag of $10,999, the 90-inch AQUOS high definition television might be beyond the average consumer’s budget. Plus, it weighs 141 pounds. – Digital Trends

Southwest Airlines has fallen from the top spot of the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s list of top airlines after holding it down for 18 years. The reigning champion is now JetBlue Airways, followed by Southwest, US Airways and Delta. – ACSI