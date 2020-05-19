Twitter released a new logo…and it looks a lot like Batman. – Mashable

School districts in every US state, except Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, have opted to only order ground beef that doesn’t contain lean finely textured beef, or pink slime. – Christian Science Monitor

Napster cofounders Shawn Fanning and Sean Parker (of Facebook first-president fame) have unveiled Airtime—their new video chat service. Early reviews vary—some call it creepy, others think it’s pretty cool. – CNET

Publishing company McGraw-Hill has named former IBM executive Lloyd G. “Buzz” Waterhouse head of its education unit. – CBS News

LinkedIn responded to the recent breach of about 6.5 million passwords on its site with a slightly strange explanation that doesn’t fully explain what happened. – ZDNet

The trial of Rajat Gupta, the former Goldman Sachs director accused of leaking inside info, continues to meet delays that could have a massive effect on the jury and prove to benefit the defense. – FierceFinance

In the vein of YouTube, Netflix has launched its Open Connect Network—a proprietary content delivery system that will enable Internet service providers to directly receive Netflix video data. – PCMag

In order to put an end to underage kids lying to circumvent its age restriction, Facebook is testing ways to allow children under the age of 13 to legally sign up for the site, likely under parental supervision. – Associated Press

This Sunday, AT&T will begin offering an environmentally-conscious smartphone called the Samsung Galaxy Exhilarate. It’s made from 80 percent recycled material and features an energy-efficient charger that lets you know when it’s done charging. – Sacramento Bee

A report by data analysis firm CoreLogic suggests that New York City is the metropolitan area at the greatest risk of financial damage in the event of a hurricane. – Chicago Tribune

More bad news for Best Buy: the company’s chairman and founder Richard Schulze announced an early and immediate resignation. He’s also taking a 20.1 percent stake in the company. – LA Times

Drugmaker Pfizer has announced that by July 2013, it will launch its long-anticipated animal health business, Zoetis. – USA Today

Sprint plans to start offering the iPhone through a pay-as-you-go plan through its Virgin Mobile USA unit. – Wall Street Journal