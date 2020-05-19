Facebook’s stock has finally opened – at $38 per share – Reuters

Speaking of Facebook, General Motors decided to discontinue its $10 million investment in Facebook advertising this week – NY Times

And speaking of General Motors advertising, the automaker has announced that it will not be advertising in the 2013 Super Bowl – CNN

A New York penthouse just sold for a record $90 million – CNN

Twitter has announced support for “Do Not Track” technology and said it will be using it to put an end to online tracking of Twitter users who trigger a setting in their browsers – Computerworld

Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson resigned last weekend after telling the company’s board of directors that he has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer – Wall Street Journal

Gas prices are expected to drop down to as low as $3.25 a gallon in some parts of the United States in the next couple of weeks – Associated Press