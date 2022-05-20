Business Chief brief US: 8 things to know this week

5. Tableau Cloud unveiled at Tableau Conference 2022

During Tableau Conference 2022, which took place this week, the data visualization specialist unveiled Tableau Cloud , in response to nearly 70% of new Tableau customers starting their analytics journey in the cloud. The next-generation version of Tableau Online, Tableau Cloud, is the fastest way for customers to get the full value of Tableau at enterprise scale. The upgrade delivers access to more than 100 Accelerators for use cases spanning a wide variety of industries, departments and enterprise applications, and introduces Tableau Advanced Management, bringing together manageability, security, and scalability features for customers running Tableau in mission-critical use cases. Users can now also publicly share dashboards.

6. Goldman Sachs announces unlimited holidays for senior staff

US investment bank Goldman Sachs has revealed that its senior staff will be allowed to take as much holiday as they want. Junior bankers will still only be entitled to a fixed amount of holiday, however. In a memo sent to staff globally, the bank wrote: “As a firm, we are committed to providing our people with differentiated benefits and offerings to support wellbeing and resilience.”

7. L’Oreal extends leadership team in the Americas

L’Oreal has announced a series of leadership appointments to its Americas division, as the beauty giant looks to drive its business forward. Susannah Greenberg , who has worked for L’Oreal for more than a decade, has been named the new CIO, and is tasked with driving the growth, development and transformation of L’Oreal’s Beauty Tech ambition. While L’Oreal veterans Nathalie Gerschtein and Leslie Marino , who have been with the company for more than 20 years each, have been promoted to President of Consumer Products Division and President of Professional Products Division, respectively.

8. John Deere Foundation awards US$1m to World Food Program USA