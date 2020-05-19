Business Chief USA - March issue is now live!

Welcome to the January edition of Business Chief USA!

This month’s cover features Larry Maccherone, Distinguished Engineer of Comcast, who measures the influence DevSecOps has on one of the world’s biggest telecommunications companies.

Other leaders that feature in this magazine include Alan Avakian, Senior Director of IT and John Jackson, Chief Information Officer at Aerojet Rocketdyne who - since we last spoke with in 2018 - discusses the company’s innovative digital transformation journey. As well as William ‘Bill’ Giard, Chief Technology Officer at Intel explaining the ways in which the company’s industry leading approach to security will benefit the wider industry, and Vincent Moorehead, Senior Director of Strategic Procurement and Supply Chain at Success Academy Charter Schools, discussing the institutes digital transformation in New York City.

Elsewhere within the magazine, Calvin Carter, CEO of Bottle Rocket discusses how the technology and software industry is being disrupted by Generation Z.

In addition, this month’s City Focus explores New York City borough-by-borough to discover how each component works together to build its economic powerhouse, while our Top 10 takes a look at the top 10 most valuable NFL franchises in the United States.

Enjoy the issue!

Georgia Wilson