Article
Leadership & Strategy

CEO of Cogeco to step down after 25 years

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Montreal-based telecommunications company Cogeco has announced that CEO of the company Louis Audet will be stepping down come, ending his 25-year tenure as the Chief Exec at the company.

Philippe Jetté will be appointed in the role come 1 September, at which point Audet will become Executive Chairman of the company, remaining as a key leader within Cogeco despite his decision to give up his standing as CEO.

See also:

“As Executive Chair, Louis Audet will continue in an active executive capacity focusing on major business issues and strategies while working closely with and supporting Philippe Jetté to ensure the success of his transition in the role of Chief Executive Officer,” Cogeco said.

Jetté currently stands as the President of the company’s business unit, Cogeco Peer 1 – a positon he has held since 2015. Previous to this, Jetté acted as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology and Strategy Officer at the firm upon joining in 2011, whilst also having led his own consultancy company.

“Philippe Jetté has strong experience in the commercialization of communications services,” Cogeco said. “Under his unifying leadership style, he conveys his vision and passion for the Company and fully endorses Cogeco’s values.”

CogecoTelecommunicationsExecutive appointment
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI