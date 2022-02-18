Chief purpose officer will be the next major C-level role

The idea that meaningful purpose helps organisations to stand out, connect and ultimately prosper isn’t anything new.

Corporate purpose – defined as an organisation’s reason for being and positive impact it delivers for society – has been embraced by some companies for years, decades even. Those companies, such as Unilever and Patagonia, have ultimately prospered.

While research has consistently demonstrated that organisations who think and act beyond the bottom line do better in business. Deloitte research found as early as 2014 that purpose-driven companies witness higher market shares and grow up to three times fasters on average than their competitors (more recent Deloitte research shows that high-purpose brands can double market value four times more quickly).

And yet, it is only more recently, that the imperative for finding and acting on corporate purpose as a business has hit the mainstream.

The pandemic, along with rising consciousness of climate change and diversity issues, has changed the landscape with stakeholders increasingly expecting firms to play a role in addressing economic, environmental and social issues.

“It’s employees who are really driving this,” says Paul Argenti, a professor at the Tuck School of Business. He’s not wrong. Recent Gartner analysis finds that three out of four employees expect their employer to take a view on the societal and political debates of the day. And data from the Edelman Trust Barometer reveals that 80% of people expect their company to act on issues such as vaccine hesitancy, climate change, automation, misinformation and racism.

For businesses, the pressure is on. Corporate purpose has become a strategic imperative, one that businesses must address and act on, and one that is now a priority for the majority of leaders.