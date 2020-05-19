Child obesity high in Canada and U.S.— Which food companies are doing it right?

Obesity has become quite an issue in Canada and the United States. Specifically, experts believe that there needs to be a greater emphasis on child obesity prevention, as obese children run the risk of becoming obese adults and can later experience health consequences that include stress, elevated blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

“Both Canada and the United States have seen increases in childhood obesity from 1980 to the beginning of the 21st century, and then no recent changes in prevalence,” Cynthia Ogden of the National Center for Health Statistics and her co-authors said.

And while obesity seems to be somewhat leveling off, it’s still a major health problem.

“Even if we’re flat-lining, it’s at the highest level ever,” said Mark Tremblay, director of the Healthy Active Living and Obesity Research program at the Children’s Hospital in Eastern Ontario in Ottawa.

“The cost is enormous in terms of physical, emotional, mental, social impact, which suggests to me more needs to be done,” he added.

RELATED TOPIC: Maggi noodles deemed safe in Canada—How other imports ca avoid potential health risks

However, there is good news: some companies are doing its part to promote healthier eating, hoping to teeter this obesity trend. General Mills and Nestle´ are just two examples of businesses that continue to offer healthier products to both Canada and the United States. Take a look!

General Mills

General Mills is well aware of the fact that people worldwide want delicious, nutritious foods—and they giving the people exactly what they want.

Outlined on the company’s website, General Mills has a primary focus on health improvements for both existing brands and new products that are developed.

General Mills ranks among the world’s most innovative companies, with key product categories including vegetables and yogurt. The company understands the importance of improving its health profile—not just because it’s a smart business tactic, but because it’s also the right thing to do.

RELATED TOPIC: Making Canada’s businesses and employees even healthier

Nestle´

Nestle´ continues to create nutritional value and health benefits amongst its range of products. Specifically, the company stands for generating healthier products that also happen to taste good.

Easily found on the company’s website are nutrition facts and tips to assistance in getting children to eat better. For example, choosing healthier snacks such as fruit, air-popped popcorn and unsweetened yogurt is highly recommended, as is drinking lots of water and eating breakfast.

Nestle´ offers science-based solutions that are currently helping to address global nutrition challenges that include vitamin deficiency and obesity.

Furthermore, through partnerships and programs like Nestle´ healthy kids, the company is attempting to generate greater awareness and understanding.

RELATED TOPIC: Three ways to help keep your employees healthy

For the latest news in the food industry, visit our sister brand Food Drink & Franchise. For the latest news in the healthcare industry, visit our other sister brand Healthcare Global.

[SOURCE: CBC News, General Mills, Nestle´]

Let's Connect!

Read the latest edition of Business Review Canada!