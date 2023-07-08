Cybersecurity starts in the C-suite: why every role matters

While it’s true that the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) leads an organisation's cybersecurity efforts, all C-suite roles play a part in creating a cyber-resilient culture.

That’s according to Lisa Levy, an expert on data access, management, and security at Satori – a data security platform that is changing how businesses manage and access their data.

“Responsibility for cyber risk should be a collective effort, with the CEO and the board of directors each shouldering their share of the load,” says Lisa, who considers herself a knowledge bridge, simplifying the complex landscape of data protection for enterprise.

“It's quite simple, really. Cybersecurity encompasses strategic, operational, and financial elements, which need top-level decision-making and oversight. The C-suite has a crucial part in shaping the overarching cybersecurity strategy, determining the risk tolerance, and ensuring the appropriate resources are allocated to effectively safeguard the organisation's assets.”

Lisa argues that when the CISO reports directly to the CEO or another C-suite executive, cybersecurity is more likely to get the spotlight, support, and budget it serves at the highest level.

“The CEO should be the ultimate champion for a culture of security, making it an inherent part of the organisation’s DNA,” Lisa tells Business Chief. “They should not only promote awareness but also push for accountability and secure the necessary resources.”

Prioritising cybersecurity and integrating it into an organisation’s overarching business strategy is the surest way for the CEO to instill a proactive and resilient security stance, she says.