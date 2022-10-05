Financial Times best business books 2022 – China to chips

China’s tech influence, supply chain disruptions, energy volatility, and a backdrop of geopolitical and democratic crisis – the titles shortlisted for this year’s Financial Times Business Book of the Year shed new and thought-provoking light on some of the most pressing business issues of the moment.

The six titles, filtered by FT journalists down from a longlist of 15 books and originally from 600 entries tackle “some of the toughest and most important issues facing global capitalism,” says Roula Khalaf, FT’s chair of judges.

Analyses of major challenges facing the global economy today

The books feature investigations and analyses of the challenges facing the global economy and discuss some of the world’s best-known corporate names from Google and Tencent to SpaceX and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

The world of venture capitalists is explored in The Power Law, a fascinating tome by financial reporter Sebastian Mallaby that tells the story of VCs who have funded the world’s most successful companies (from Uber to Alibaba) – and how this ‘Power Law’ has transformed China’s digital economy beyond recognition and made London one of the top cities for VC investment.

Equally fascinating is the story of Chinese tech giant Tencent’s rise to superapp status from tech reporter Lulu Chen, who packs the book with insider interviews and exclusive details.

While economic historian Chris Miller tackles the world’s ‘new oil’ – semiconductors – providing an economic analysis of the complex and increasingly fragile supply chain network that builds and assembles them.

Last year’s winning title, This Is How They Tell Me The World Ends, explored the underground global cyberarms market, making author and New York Times reporter Nicole Perlroth the third consecutive woman to win the FT best business book award.