Five Tips for Internet Savvy Green Monday Shoppers

Ebates.com, the pioneer and leader in online cash back shopping, today announced five tips for Green Monday shoppers who are shopping online for their holiday gifts on the second Monday of December.

Not sure what to get your loved one for the holiday's this season? Ebates can help—according to its recent national survey of 2,059 adults, clothing is the number one most-wanted gift this holiday (33%), followed by a vacation (28%). Rounding out the top ten most-wanted gifts by adults are: Laptop (20%), Tablet (18%), Android/iPhone Smartphone (17%), Jewelry (17%), Homemade Gift (16%), Spa Day (16%), Tickets to a sporting event (13%) and latest E-reader (8%).

“Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but the biggest shopping days of the year are still ahead,” said Kevin H. Johnson, CEO of Ebates. “At Ebates, we are committed to helping savvy shoppers stretch their budgets, and whether they are just beginning their holiday shopping, or need to cross off the last few items on their lists, we hope the following tips will help them get the best deals available.”

Five Ebates.com Tips to Help You Save on Green Monday

1. Not all Free Shipping offers are created equal

Free shipping offers are a dime a dozen, but not all of them should be considered a deal. Look for offers that apply to big ticket items like flat screen TV’s, as well as smaller gifts. Say no to anything that requires a minimum purchase. Remember, you are trying to save money, not spend it.

2. It takes two, to give one gift

When shopping for couples like aunts and uncles, parents, newlyweds, etc., buy a “couples” gift. Find deals on wine clubs, gift baskets, spa packages, and more.

3. Find Your Coupons and Check Them Twice

With so many coupons flooding the market this holiday season, you’re at risk of choosing the wrong one. Before checking out, compare your savings. Does 10% off beat that free shipping offer? If not, time to move on. Do the math, so that whatever choice you make, you walk away a winner.

4. Social Butterflies Need Apply

You spend plenty of time on Facebook liking photos, posts, and your friends’ music choices. Why not “like” your favorite stores? Retailers are no longer social media novices, but mean, green, tweeting machines. You’ll find exclusive coupons, sale alerts, even inventory notifications on Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, and more.

5. Always Shop with Cash Back

Make your dollars go even further with cash back shopping. Ebates members earn cash back on every purchase they make, essentially getting paid to shop.

On December 10, Green Monday shoppers can receive deals and double cash back on purchases made at more than 500 retailers via Ebates. For more details on retailers participating in the special sale, visit Ebates.com.

