Google announces $600mn expansion of Oklahoma data centre

This week, Google announced its further investment in the expansion of its data center in Pryor, Oklahoma. Bringing the company’s total investment in the county to more than US$3bn, the $600mn cash injection with be used to boost the capacity of Google’s global network.

The investment is part of a wider Google initiative to pour approximately $13bn into data centre upgrades and expansions across more than 10 US states in 2019.

Speaking in Pryor on Thursday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said: “The Pryor Data Center is part of the engine that makes it possible for Google to help billions of people around the world. We look forward to being a part of this community for years to come.”

Pichai also announced that the facility would bring new jobs to the Pryor area, increasing the number of people employed locally by the tech giant to more than 500.

Oklahoma Governor, Kevin Stitt commented on the announcement: “I am thrilled to see Google continue to invest in our state by expanding business, creating jobs, and bringing innovation to industry. With an investment of over $3bn, I look forward to seeing how the expansion of the Google data center will help diversify our strong economy and foster a pro-growth environment both in Mayes County and statewide.”