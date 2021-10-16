How will GXO Logistics support 9,000 jobs in North America?

Exclusively focused on logistics, GXO recently announced plans to hire a number of staff members across the US and Canada. It will employ 9,000 new employees in the region as it pre-empts a spike in work during the holiday season. However, this is only a percentage of the 20,000 new employees expected across the whole business.

GXO is offering various positions, including salaried, hourly rate and sub-contracted jobs with flexible shift patterns. To achieve its employment target, the group is offering compensation and benefits, such as sign-on bonuses, hourly wage incentives and other programmes related to performance.

‘We’re proud to offer opportunities to thousands of people across the U.S. and Canada ahead of the busy holiday shopping season’, says Maryclaire Hammond, Chief Human Resources Officer at GXO. ‘When you come to GXO, you can expect to work with terrific colleagues and use our industry‑leading technology in an inclusive environment where we invest in your success. We’re looking for outstanding people to join our dynamic team’.

Supporting in times of logistical setbacks

As supply chain operations continuously strive to catch up with demand, the employment initiative from GXO will provide its fair share of input to alleviate the issue. Current trends in employment suggest that people are considerably more likely to take flexible jobs.

The employment drive will be focused on hiring new personnel in California, Georgia, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Texas. GXO will also increase its adoption of automated systems to cope with the holiday demand in the US, with plans to deploy 3,100 robots in North America this year and open 12 automated sites—three in Europe and nine in the states.



For more business insights, check out the latest issue of Business Chief Magazine.