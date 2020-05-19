HP announces US$200mn investment into sustainable ink

HP furthers its commitment to sustainability with a US$200mn investment into water-based ink.

Ahead of PRINTING United 2019, HP has committed to invest US$200mn over the next five years to develop water based ink technologies for digital printing on corrugated packaging and textiles. HP will also be working with the textile industry to make the right choices for water-based digital platforms, being mindful of the technology options for traditional analog and digital perspectives.

The technology company's commitments to sustainable ink is a continuation of its ongoing investment into creating sustainable digital print solutions.

Traditional textile coloration methods use technologies that can cause problems from a water emissions perspective. It is estimated that “textile mills generate one-fifth of the world’s industrial pollution” - NRDC

“Investing in water-based solutions that meet market needs and the increasing sustainability requirements of graphics customers is expected to propel business growth for HP,” says Santi Morera, general manager and global head of graphics solutions, HP Inc. “We will be dedicating resources toward continued innovation and industry disruption to accelerate safer, simpler and more sustainable water-based printing technologies that meet the quality, performance and economics needed by these markets.”

HP believes that investing in water-based ink solutions will be beneficial along the entire product life cycle and will be the long-term future for the market.

HP’s water-based ink for corrugated packaging have already shown positive results for food packaging. As well as water-based HP Latex Inks developing a durable, versatile and safer alternative for existing inks used in signage and displays.

In addition to developing sustainable inks, HP has been reducing waste to minimize their environmental impact.

“HP’s continuing investment in advancing water-based ink technology gives DS Smith confidence that we will meet the health and safety demands of our customers, along with our own high standards for the work environment of our employees,” said Ruediger Lindner, general manager, DS Smith.

