Improve workplace communication with the power of imagery

Poor communication in the workplace has far-reaching consequences, impacting individuals emotionally, physically, and economically.

As executive coaches, my co-author, Jon Rhodes, PhD, and I have witnessed the struggles and missed opportunities that stem from communication failures.

The cost to organisations is staggering, with Dr. Kevin Allen, Professor at Florida Atlantic University and CEO of EI Games, stating that “the cost of poor communications is nearly a trillion dollars per annum. It is sad that all the great intentions of an organisation are dashed through the lack of the simplest, yet most vital of skills: empathy and effective communication."

While empathy and effective communication workshops may temporarily improve skills, it is human nature to revert to old, unproductive habits.

To truly enhance communication and achieve goals in the long term, Functional Imagery Training (FIT), a person-centered method of motivational communication plus imagination training, is highly effective.

FIT is a science-based approach that combines empathic conversations with multi-sensory imagery. This method allows individuals to rehearse for the future and maintain focus in challenging moments, enabling them to make decisions that align with their goals. Decades of research have been dedicated to designing FIT, ensuring its efficiency and effectiveness.

It goes something like this — instead of simply trying to talk yourself into a run on a cold, rainy morning when you’d rather hit snooze, imagine hearing the patter of the rain (but it’s okay, you’re wearing a coat), feeling the cool breeze on your face, the sound of your footsteps hitting the pavement, your muscles working as you run, the taste of sweat on your lips, and how good it feels to have finished a morning run. Your warm shower. That feeling of accomplishment makes it harder to hit snooze.

Charlie Alvarez, the CEO of Stratus, is a prime example of FIT's effectiveness.

Initially, Charlie used FIT to enhance his performance on the golf course, but he later found that it applied to his leadership role as well. Starting with the narrow goal of winning a golf tournament, Charlie faced the challenge of controlling his emotions, particularly when confronted with a bad swing.

Through FIT, we assessed his imagery ability in various aspects such as sight, sound, touch, taste, smell, emotion, and motion. Charlie then diligently practiced imagery, vividly imagining the challenges and his desired responses. Incorporating FIT into his daily routine, he dedicated a few minutes each day to imagery exercises, including visualising the golf course and engaging multi-sensory imagery.



Charlie's success in winning the tournament propelled him to utilise FIT in other areas of his life, including board presentations and conversations.

When working with teams to enhance communication and leadership through FIT, we emphasise four foundational elements: setting expectations, building deep connections, defining values and beliefs, and cultivating a winning attitude.

Setting clear expectations and boundaries for oneself and the team is crucial, especially concerning work-life balance. Through FIT, empathetic leaders can vividly imagine and communicate their desired outcomes with clarity and conviction, striking a harmonious integration of work and personal priorities. This fosters a culture that values boundaries, respects personal time, and nurtures employee well-being, creating an environment where individuals feel supported and motivated to thrive in both their professional and personal lives.



Building deep connections within teams can be achieved through various means, such as collaborative tasks and social events. Encouraging team members to reflect on their experiences of being part of a high-performance culture that brought out their best selves fosters motivation and a thirst for learning. This reflection unveils vulnerability, allowing team members to openly discuss their aspirations for an ideal culture and share how they thrive as individuals. The result is a deep sense of connection, where individuals feel valued, understood, and motivated to collaborate towards shared goals that transcend work-related targets. FIT provides teams with tools to authentically build relationships and create a culture that embodies these qualities.



Defining values and beliefs Personal and organisational values shape a team's unique identity, particularly for smaller teams within larger companies. Imagining this distinct identity begins by building deep connections within the team. Once vulnerability has been explored, team members can openly share their personal values. For example, if someone values ecology or spirituality, it is crucial for the team to understand the reasons behind these values. Discussing personal beliefs further enhances interpersonal connectedness and enables the team to align actions with core principles through understanding.



Cultivating a winning attitude When a team is united by a shared purpose, a winning attitude emerges. Imagery empowers empathetic leaders to develop a positive and resilient mindset when faced with obstacles. Through vivid mental rehearsal, team members can anticipate and overcome challenges, maintain focus during adversity, and collaborate effectively. FIT allows teams to mentally practice scenarios and develop problem-solving skills. Despite setbacks, the team's meticulous planning and predetermined solutions enable them to preserve their focus and foster a winning attitude through collaborative efforts. This nurtures a strong sense of connection, aligns values, and evolves team imagery, ultimately driving team success.

In today's workplace, the significance of empathy and effective communication cannot be overstated.

By integrating imagery into daily practices, individuals can elevate their communication skills, achieve their goals, and experience personal growth. Empathetic leaders who embody these qualities create an environment where motivational communication thrives, utilising their cultural intelligence to unlock their team's true potential.

Through FIT, these leaders achieve remarkable success in today’s dynamic and ever-changing business landscape.

