July issue of Business Review USA is now live

For Immediate Release:

New gaming technologies at E3, Las Vegas Travel and Corporate Hospitality events in San Diego

(SAN DIEGO, CA) – Business Review USA, the top digital media source for American business news, gets an inside look into the world’s largest gaming expo, E3, which was held last month at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The editor of Business Review USA wandered the aisles at the massive annual event to find the coolest and most innovative video game consoles, products and accessories.

Check out the article for a review on the new Wii U and PlayStation Vita along with information about new gaming toys, cases, headsets and what Snoop Dogg was doing at this year’s event.

Snoop Dogg made a special guest appearance at E3 to announce the newest social video game on the block, Yoostar on MTV. The game acts as a social “video karaoke” and works with Xbox 360 Kinect, released in Holiday 2011 and is designed for the pop culture gamer fan. The game gives players the opportunity to warp into their favorite MTV character, from shows like Jersey Shore and The Hills, and place themselves into the TV show.

Read the issue here.

