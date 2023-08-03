All change as Kinaxis announces trio of C-suite appointments

Bell becomes Chief Product Officer

Kinaxis’ new Chief Product Officer, Andrew Bell, is set to oversee the engineering, development and product management teams. He will also look after the firm’s continued investment in AI and machine learning, where Kinaxis has more than 50 issued and pending patents.

Bell, who will report directly to the President and CEO, John Sicard, has been with Kinaxis for more than a decade, having previously held roles at Nokia Group (then Alcatel-Lucent).

He commented: “I’m looking forward to expanding our product footprint, continuing to invest in AI and driving continuous innovation on top of our foundation of excellence in supply chain – it’s a real honour to lead this team.”

